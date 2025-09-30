Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes are a worldwide health problem.
While diabetes is the top killer among South African women, obesity is also a dangerous disease. One in four South Africans are obese.
Ultraprocessed foods and poverty make obesity, especially among children, worse.
People with HIV now live longer because of treatment. But they face an increased risk of NCDs due to poorer general health.
Taxing cold drinks reduces consumption and encourages manufacturers to use less sugar in the ingredients.
Other solutions include making obesity drugs available and affordable.
WATCH | South Africa’s big fat health crisis
Obesity is surging in South Africa. What’s fuelling this epidemic and how does it contribute to diabetes and heart disease, SA’s top killers?
Image: 123RF/CATHY YEULET
Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes are a worldwide health problem.
While diabetes is the top killer among South African women, obesity is also a dangerous disease. One in four South Africans are obese.
Ultraprocessed foods and poverty make obesity, especially among children, worse.
People with HIV now live longer because of treatment. But they face an increased risk of NCDs due to poorer general health.
Taxing cold drinks reduces consumption and encourages manufacturers to use less sugar in the ingredients.
Other solutions include making obesity drugs available and affordable.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
READ MORE:
The UN had a plan to fight deadly lifestyle diseases: industry pressure killed most of it
Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana battles obesity, ‘SA’s new HIV epidemic’
‘Farm babe’ vs ‘food babe’ influencer rivalry is a lopsided battle
The warning labels that could be coming for your crisps
Natural remedy for heart disease? Rooibos and broccoli show promise in SA study
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos