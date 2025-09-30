News

WATCH | South Africa’s big fat health crisis

Obesity is surging in South Africa. What’s fuelling this epidemic and how does it contribute to diabetes and heart disease, SA’s top killers?

30 September 2025 - 04:30 By Anna-Maria van Niekerk, Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Thatego Mashabela, Tim Wege, Jeannine Snyman and Albert Tibane
Ultraprocessed foods and poverty make obesity, especially among children, worse.
Image: 123RF/CATHY YEULET

Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes are a worldwide health problem.

While diabetes is the top killer among South African women, obesity is also a dangerous disease. One in four South Africans are obese.

Ultraprocessed foods and poverty make obesity, especially among children, worse.

People with HIV now live longer because of treatment. But they face an increased risk of NCDs due to poorer general health.

Taxing cold drinks reduces consumption and encourages manufacturers to use less sugar in the ingredients.

Other solutions include making obesity drugs available and affordable.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

READ MORE:

The UN had a plan to fight deadly lifestyle diseases: industry pressure killed most of it

At the UN General Assembly meeting in New York next week, South Africa is expected to join other countries in signing a watered down declaration ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana battles obesity, ‘SA’s new HIV epidemic’

Dr Nomathemba Chandiwana speaks about her journey from working in state hospitals to transitioning into obesity medicine and her move to Cape Town.
News
1 month ago

‘Farm babe’ vs ‘food babe’ influencer rivalry is a lopsided battle

Survey shows people increasingly trust peers and influencers over experts
Science
1 month ago

The warning labels that could be coming for your crisps

Nutritional experts hope the warnings will help people make healthier food choices at the grocery store
News
1 month ago

Natural remedy for heart disease? Rooibos and broccoli show promise in SA study

Combining natural supplements with traditional treatments could ease the burden on public health systems especially in under-resourced communities
Science
1 month ago
