Don’t be smug, Thabo. You are partly to blame for the mess we’re in

Footage from 2018 is doing the rounds on YouTube. In it, former president Thabo Mbeki makes fun of President Cyril Ramaphosa. His teasing takes the form of a story about the time when the exiled ANC was establishing a presence in Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzanian authorities informed Frelimo (the Mozambican Liberation Front), which was also based in Dar, that a group of Portuguese assassins was in town to target Frelimo leaders. “Where are they?” Frelimo asked. The Tanzanian authorities showed them where the assassins were hiding. “Thanks,” the Frelimo people replied. “We will deal with them.”

Then the Tanzanian authorities informed the ANC that a group of apartheid assassins was in town. “Where are they?” the ANC asked. The Tanzanian authorities pointed out the assassins’ hiding place. “Thanks,” the ANC people replied. “We will convene a summit to decide what to do.”

While his audience chuckles knowingly, Mbeki says he hasn’t yet had the opportunity to share his thoughts with Ramaphosa, but that he should. After all, if you have an unemployment crisis, you do not call a summit to discuss that you have an unemployment crisis; you fix the problem.

It is an inimitable Mbeki story — subtle, biting and entirely at another’s expense. But he seems blithely unaware of his own implication in the tale. For it is unlikely that Ramaphosa would be governing this cautiously had he not watched Mbeki’s fall. Mbeki, as we all know, tried to impose his will upon his party and was defenestrated for his troubles, leaving an unholy mess. His abiding legacy may well have been to drive the ANC into a permanent war with itself.

Of course, counterfactuals are unfair. It is cheap to say that had Mbeki done this or that, SA would be a different country now. We cannot know for sure. But there is nonetheless value in exploring paths he did not take.