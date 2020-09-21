EDITORIAL | Apology from fat-shamer a mere plaster on a deep cut

Sorries always flow freely when one’s pocket is threatened, but Facebook users are biting back after Donovan Tooth’s rant about ‘chubby f***** women’

Still battered and bruised after a hair advertisement that told some people the texture of their hair is only OK if it is sleek and fine, comes a clothing line owner and self-proclaimed health and fitness guru who bashes women who dare to carry extra weight.



If Donovan Tooth’s concern was for health and wellness, that message got lost amid his rants about overweight women. And his apology rings as hollow. The first was not even made in his personal capacity, but in the name of his clothing brand, Panda Clothing...