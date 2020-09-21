No pap for Lungisa and his corrupt ilk. They think they’re better than us

He is the worst of the horrible faces of the ANC in power, stealing from the poor and living the high life

The minor but loud-mouthed ANC politician Andile Lungisa deserves to go to jail, as numerous courts of our republic have found. He deserves to go to jail for far more than deliberately attacking a fellow politician with a jug of water and causing dreadful physical damage. He deserves to go to jail and to serve his entire sentence without parole because he embodies the corruption of the soul that SA is enmeshed in today.



You see, Lungisa does not believe that he, like other South Africans, is subject to the laws and conditions of our country. He does not believe that he is like us, ordinary citizens, at all. Instead, like many ANC politicians, he believes that there is one SA for him and his comrades, and another for the rest of us...