EDITORIAL | All our mother tongues should be treated equally

We need to protect our indigenous languages – and we need to teach our children about their importance. Too often youngsters attending schools where the medium of instruction is English start drifting away from their mother tongues.

This might be partly because, even though we have 11 official languages, these are often not treated equally by both government institutions and the private sector. Take a look at package inserts for medicine, for example. These contain crucial information about side-effects and dosages. You will find them to have been written in English and possibly in Afrikaans. Of course it’s impractical to have the instructions printed in all 11 languages. But the fact remains that English and Afrikaans are too often still treated as the two official languages of communication.