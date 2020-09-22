The legacy of Alfred Xuma implores us to embrace the spirit of Jozi

Exclusive to Sunday Times Daily, this is the little-known story of a doctor whose name is synonymous with its heritage

Alfred Xuma returned to SA in December 1927. He had been away studying in the US and Europe for 14 years. Having left without matric in September 1913, he came back a fully qualified medical doctor, with degrees and diplomas from Tuskegee Institute, Marquette, Minnesota, Northwestern and Edinburgh universities. Going against advice from certain quarters in the state that implored him to open a medical practice in rural areas, Xuma decided to settle in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, where he lived for more than three decades until his death in January 1962.



Xuma’s decision to settle in Johannesburg was motivated by professional reasons in as much as it reflected his world outlook. As a black physician about to establish a medical practice, he thought the city offered the greatest opportunity for success due to population density. Xuma was also attracted by the dynamism, vibrancy and human diversity that Jozi offered. He and other New Africans believed that the spirit of Johannesburg – its openness and welcoming attitude to strangers and people from all walks of life – made it ideal location from which to launch a struggle for the African modernity they all aspired to and laboured to bring about. Crucially, the city symbolised the unity of the African people that they believed was essential for their political salvation and social progress...