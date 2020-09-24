EDITORIAL | SA tourism faces a long, potentially devastating journey

Euromonitor says global recovery could take five to 10 years, putting many of SA’s 1,5 million jobs in the sector at risk

The tourism sector is set for a painful period that will extend well into next year and beyond, as the recovery in SA and globally is far from certain.



The devastation of lockdown is not only being felt by hotels, B&Bs and their staff, but also by the many suppliers to the industry — those companies, some small operations, which supply linen and towels, food and booze, car rental companies, day-tour operators who take hotel guests on city walking tours or sunset cruises, and many more firms that rely on travellers. ..