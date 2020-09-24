TOM EATON | Disdain for authority: Dainfern’s power arrears is even more shocking than its decor

It isn’t the theft of electricity itself or the number of freeloaders that confuse me. It is the sums involved

When I read this week that Johannesburg City Power had cut off electricity to a number of freeloading customers in Dainfern, I must confess that I was confused.



It wasn’t the theft of electricity itself that confused me, of course. Dainfern is in South Africa, and contempt for the law and the social contract is as South African as fighting over whether Heritage Day is about thinking about history or burying it under a pile of lamb chops...