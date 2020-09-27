EDITORIAL | The rap on the knuckles for Mapisa-Nqakula just doesn’t cut it
While her salary cut is welcomed, this and the reprimand don’t reflect the seriousness of the offence
27 September 2020 - 19:26
In a late-night statement on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa - finally responding to public outcry - took action over the ANC’s visit to Zimbabwe aboard an SA Air Force jet.
The party-political trip on September 8 was for the ruling party to meet their Zanu-PF counterparts over the ongoing crisis north of our border. Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was, at the same time, on an official, government-sanctioned trip to Harare, and given permission to use the Air Force aircraft...
