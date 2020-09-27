Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | The rap on the knuckles for Mapisa-Nqakula just doesn’t cut it

While her salary cut is welcomed, this and the reprimand don’t reflect the seriousness of the offence

27 September 2020 - 19:26 By Sunday Times DAILY

In a late-night statement on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa - finally responding to public outcry - took action over the ANC’s visit to Zimbabwe aboard an SA Air Force jet.

The party-political trip on September 8 was for the ruling party to meet their Zanu-PF counterparts over the ongoing crisis north of our border. Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was, at the same time, on an official, government-sanctioned trip to Harare, and given permission to use the Air Force aircraft...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Now power-mad Trump is the pot calling the kettle a s**thole Opinion & Analysis
  2. No time to mess about: why Tom Hardy would be a terrible choice for 007 Opinion & Analysis
  3. What the tourism sector can learn from Cape Town’s drought Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | The rap on the knuckles for Mapisa-Nqakula just doesn’t cut it Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Disdain for authority: Dainfern’s power arrears is even more ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X