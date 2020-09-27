JUSTICE MALALA | Now power-mad Trump is the pot calling the kettle a s**thole
As world’s fiercest defender of peaceful power transfers, US looks a lot like other nations tormented by stubborn strongmen
27 September 2020 - 19:27
In January 2017 Gambian President Yahya Jammeh refused to accept the results of a free and fair election which he had lost comprehensively. After 23 years in power Jammeh simply refused to go. He declared a state of emergency instead.
The US was among many countries across the globe that condemned Jammeh...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.