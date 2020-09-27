Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Now power-mad Trump is the pot calling the kettle a s**thole

As world’s fiercest defender of peaceful power transfers, US looks a lot like other nations tormented by stubborn strongmen

27 September 2020 - 19:27

In January 2017 Gambian President Yahya Jammeh refused to accept the results of a free and fair election which he had lost comprehensively. After 23 years in power Jammeh simply refused to go. He declared a state of emergency instead.

The US was among many countries across the globe that condemned Jammeh...

