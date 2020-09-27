Opinion & Analysis

No time to mess about: why Tom Hardy would be a terrible choice for 007

As rumours swirl that the actor has been cast, here are the sticking points - and the boxes he simply doesn't tick

27 September 2020 - 19:29 By Robbie Collin

Has Tom Hardy just been cast as the next James Bond? The rumour has been getting serious traction on social media, despite starting life as an unsourced claim on a largely Star Trek-related blog that came into existence a little over a month ago, without a crumb of evidence offered in support.

The blog’s author later claimed on social media that Hardy had been in the frame since June, presumably after sneaking out to audition for producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson in the middle of lockdown. It certainly isn’t impossible that for the first time in its 60-year existence the Bond franchise is about to reboot itself with an established - and expensive - household name who is used to a large degree of creative input and known for making counterintuitive choices that subvert, rather than burnish, his handsome movie-star image...

