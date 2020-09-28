TOM EATON | If they weren’t on a screen, would we hear them scream?

Netflix’s doc about social media’s perils is causing waves, an unlikely scenario were it a book

Five years ago, my wife and I deleted Facebook and Twitter from our phones.



I know this sounds like virtue signalling, the technological equivalent of telling people that you bake your own cross-fit equipment out of matted alpaca hair and bespoke kale mulch, but the truth is it couldn’t be further from a boast. ..