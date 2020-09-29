Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Just like brawling footballers, errant ministers must get the boot

The action against Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is a major improvement. But it is not enough

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
29 September 2020 - 20:08

Football is not what immediately registers whenever the city of Paris comes to mind. One tends to think of the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, The Louvre, all those trendy arrondissements, and fine cuisine. But the French are also crazy about the beautiful game, and being the reigning world champions, they are damn good at it too. Few will forget those emotional scenes in 1998 when the maestro, Zizou, led the victorious national team, Le Bleus, down a packed Champs Èlysées hoisting the World Cup trophy on home soil to chants of La Marseillaise.

Liberty, equality and beautiful football moments are what the French have given us ... well, at least until two Sundays ago. A foul-tempered clash between Paris St Germain (PSG) and Marseille at the Parc des Princes saw five players, including the Brazilian magician Neymar, sent off following a nasty brawl involving the two opposing teams. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SUE DE GROOT | After a brief complaint by Shakespeare’s Doll, a naughty ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. KATE THOMPSON DAVY | Let’s give digital nomads a place to hang their dongles Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Just like brawling footballers, errant ministers must get the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Covid is not just airborne but idiot-borne. Don’t be an idiot Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | Trump’s Carter-shaped omen might keep SA’s foot in the US door Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Pinetown truck crash destroys building, leaves residents stunned
'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Cyril’s diktats on who can visit SA make no sense when ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. All eyes on Covid travel list as tourism awaits list of countries barred from SA News
  3. Who needs Chiefs when we have the ANC’s own goals for comic relief? Opinion & Analysis
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa to announce SA's move to level one tonight Politics
  5. On the DA’s rocky road, it’s a step to the left, then a huge jump to the right Opinion & Analysis
  6. Tito Mboweni: The man on the mountain News
X