TONY LEON | Trump’s Carter-shaped omen might keep SA’s foot in the US door

A Biden election victory will bolster our robust capitalist connections to the world’s powerhouse

For the first time in 40 years, on Tuesday night a US presidential debate was televised from Cleveland, Ohio.



Since this debate is scheduled for just after the deadline for this column, it is impossible to know if the result of it will move the dial on the outcome of the election on November 3. And since nearly 90% of American voters have already settled on their preference, perhaps not much. But as the battleground swing states – around just six of them – will determine the winner, a relative shift of a few votes can make a huge difference. ..