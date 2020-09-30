EDITORIAL | The BEE tenderpreneur crackdown is heartening, but it’s just the start
Edwin Sodi is one of many who have for years been greasing the palms of those in power
30 September 2020 - 19:59
The arrogance that peppered tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi’s testimony at the Zondo commission this week has likely dissipated following Wednesday’s arrest of four of the seven alleged masterminds behind a R200m asbestos audit project in the Free State.
Those apprehended can only be named once they have appeared in court. However, they are believed to include current and former high-level government officials. If so, the arrests are highly significant in that it is the first time officials have been arrested due directly to evidence led at the commission. ..
