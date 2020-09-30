Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Online exams are fertile ground for cheats. Here’s how to fix them

Varsities can’t enforce cheat-free online assessments, but these seven steps will build integrity into the system

30 September 2020 - 19:26

Let’s be honest. Most parents help their children to do well on school projects. Parents with more money, formal education, technical skills and time available can make that school project count for much more in the school-based assessment (SBA) than if the pupil did it on his/her own. We know that. This past weekend I conducted one of those Twitter polls and asked: Would you as a parent help your child struggling with an online exam done from home? Of the 681 votes cast, a solid third of the respondents answered “of course.”

Not very funny when it comes to high-stakes tests and examinations such as online assessments forced on us by the pandemic lockdown. Still stuck at home, the question of fairness and honesty in examinations-from-a-distance is cause for growing anxiety, especially among university academics. A student getting a degree in internal medicine or clinical psychology based on dishonest exam outcomes can have catastrophic consequences for society. More than that, cheating is simply wrong and unfair to those who play by the rules...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | The BEE tenderpreneur crackdown is heartening, but it’s just the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Online exams are fertile ground for cheats. Here’s how to fix ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. A curse on transphobic JK Rowling. Now what are we Potterheads to do? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The Trump-Biden spectacle wasn’t a debate. It was game over, folks Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | After a brief complaint by Shakespeare’s Doll, a naughty ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The meaning of Transformation: Practical Perspectives from South African Sport
Uni's to open, international students quarantine, matric results in Feb: ...

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Behind the end-of-year exam plan is a big, ruinous lie Opinion & Analysis
  2. Pupil's heartfelt story leads to silver lining for her school South Africa
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | It’s not about merit. It’s still about racial privilege ​ Ideas
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Sadtu is right to stand up to Angie Ideas
  5. Jonathan Jansen on the emotional impacts of the pandemic and lockdown on South ... News
X