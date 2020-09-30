TOM EATON | The Trump-Biden spectacle wasn’t a debate. It was game over, folks

Between a knackered, uninspiring Biden and fascist Trump, the debate really is done

The first US presidential debate was neither presidential nor a debate. In short, it was a perfect metaphor for the precipice on which the US – and the world – now balances.



Joe Biden is one of the least impressive candidates in decades. He is knackered. He rambles, sometimes with a halting, alarming quality that has convinced his opponents that he no longer has all his faculties. He is clearly prone to irritable outbursts. He may have been a champion of civil rights in his prime, but he is also irreparably part of the machinery that has made the US what it is today, having voted in favour of invading Iraq in 2002, and helping make it entirely legal for Donald Trump to engage in the sort of tax avoidance revealed by the New York Times this week. ..