A teacher at home and a mother at school: a tribute to a true visionary

Parents who are teachers, are more than second teachers, I believe – they shape and influence the life of their children, especially in relation to their current and future roles. They make expectations of their children that are aligned to their class position as children of teachers.

Today, World Teacher’s Day, I want to pay tribute to teacher Mapodi Sehoole, who played a dual role of being my teacher at school and at teacher at home as a mother. Having a parent as a teacher was a privilege but also brought certain pressures, which can be daunting but can pay dividends if taken to heart.

Her route to becoming a teacher was characterised by many detours. After completing her Form Three, now Grade 10, in 1957, her parents wanted her to become a teacher, but she ignored the advice because she had set her sights on becoming a nurse. But this ambition was not successful and she found herself working as a domestic worker in the Pretoria suburbs. Passing Grade 10 in the 1950s made one very educated by the standards of the time and such did not belong to the “kitchens”. Her “madam” quickly picked up her talent and advised her to consider going back to school as she did not belong to the “kitchen”. This followed frequent verbal exchanges and disagreements they had.

After many struggles she got an opportunity to train as a nurse in 1968, but she was not successful in this and ended being unemployed. Given her level of education she could afford to find private teaching appointments in the local schools in Marapyane and the neighbouring villages. Seventeen years after not taking her parents’ advice to consider a teaching profession, she secured a one-year teacher-training stint with the then Bophuthatswana territorial government, which was offered to people who were teaching without a formal qualification.

This opportunity meant she would have to leave her children for the whole year to train in Hammanskraal while working as a private teacher. The year was 1974, I was nine years old, and for the first time I tasted the realities and hardships of living in a child-headed family, and the mischief thereof. Substance formed part of occasional recreation activities. School absenteeism, accompanied by looking for part-time work to sustain oneself, was occasionally embarked upon. There were times when there was no food and one had to improvise; I learnt how to cook at the age of nine. The first first pot of pap I cooked was so good that my uncle helped himself to it when arriving late at night from work in Pretoria. Indeed, the migrant labour system was a breeder of school dropouts who became the source of cheap labour for the apartheid economy. I was nearly a victim of that system and of a child-headed family.