EDITORIAL | Make the academic year count for the teachers who sacrificed so much

It’s been a tumultuous year, but let’s thank SA’s teachers by working as hard as they did to get through it

High school maths teacher Elmarie du Toit, from Woodhill College in the east of Pretoria, received a guard of honour from her pupils when she retired, aged 70, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Foundation phase teacher Mokhudu Machaba, from Ngwanamago Primary School in Polokwane, overcame many personal obstacles to become a teacher. Now she has been nominated for a prestigious global teaching award for her efforts in introducing the youngsters she teaches to technology. ..