Like the harvest moon, SA’s Chinese will rise again from this dark season

Meanwhile, across town from Chen in Cyrildene, the two arches of Chinatown on Derrick Avenue are ornate parentheses framing a street that is only now, in lockdown level 1, starting to re-emerge. Some restaurants, however, have shut their doors forever.

Like Chen’s Red Chamber restaurant, this Chinatown is just more than 30 years old. Newer arrivals from China settled in the suburb from the late 1990s. In two decades it has added texture and diversity to an evolving Joburg story. The maturing community has also moved from simply surviving by slaving over a sizzling wok, or hawking spring onions and bitter gourds, to organisation that includes proximity to political power. It is an essential strategy of reciprocity to ensure that favours can be called in when need demands.

So great was the influence of some community leaders among this newer wave of Chinese arrivals that in 2013 they were able to secure the presence of then-president Jacob Zuma to cut the ceremonial ribbon on the Friedland Avenue arch, even though this second arch was still incomplete at the time.

The second arch on Marcia Street was completed only late last year and came into being with little fanfare. Zuma’s exit from the position of number one has shifted the story of the relationship between the ruling ANC and various factions within the Chinese community. Politics is part of life, and so are celebrations. In this year of Covid though, Chinese New Year celebrations were one of the first calendar highlights to be scrapped. By the end of January, even as the Year of Rat was just days old, public events were called off as a precaution against the coming of Covid-19.

In normal years, at least three major events take place over three weekends, all celebrated as South African experiences. Fireworks light up the city sky, spring rolls and noodles fill tummies, and drumbeats summon a mythical dragon to rise and fall in glittering undulations on closed-off Jozi roads. This year, festivities were cancelled and, as borders shut, Chinese nationals who had travelled from SA to China for the New Year had no way of getting home. Chinese tourists have also been absent and the knock-on impact for businesses has been dire.