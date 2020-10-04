EDITORIAL | The promise of kept promises gives SA some hope
The NPA made good on its vow to make high-profile arrests. Hopefully it signals the change we desperately need
04 October 2020 - 17:23
For years, South Africans have heard promises that those involved in corruption would be punished. There would be arrests, there would be convictions. Evil deeds would not go unpunished.
So, when, in an interview published in the Sunday Times (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2020-08-30-qa-with-npa-investigative-directorate-head-hermione-cronje/) on August 30, the head of the National Prosecution Authority’s Investigating Directorate, Hermoine Cronje, promised that the first high-profile individual would be charged “in September”, it was easy to doubt. We’d heard the promises before...
