Gadzooks! Millennials bereft of bonking and bamboozling is a jolly shame

They’re missing out on the fruity, retro expressions that many of us midlifers regard as sacrosanct

The first time I realised my favoured vocab made me seem like an escaped debutante from a Jilly Cooper novel was in 1998. A caustic young woman from Blackburn had just become my deputy editor on The Erotic Review magazine. Halfway through her first day she stopped me mid-sentence and said: “I’ve never heard anyone use the words ‘jolly’ or ‘splendid’ in everyday conversation before now. Were you put into cryogenic sleep in 1955?”



After that, she kept a log of every time I said “Crikey!” or thanked friends for being “bricks” and “good eggs”, or described an escapade as “high jinks”. Mind you, she enthusiastically embraced my favourite expression for sex: “rumpy pumpy.” Could any term be more evocative of two humans squelching around in rapture? We were both enthusiastic users of the sadly neglected phrase “they made the beast with two backs”, which has a pleasing whiff of Hammer Horror about it...