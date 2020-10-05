Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The only thing ANC cadres are busy with is Survé-ing their own interests

What with all the back-stabbing, we’ll probably never get to the bottom of how much Ramaphosa knew about the Zim jaunt

Tom Eaton Columnist
05 October 2020 - 19:24

I’m not suggesting The Star was lying when it implied on Monday that President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on the ANC using a military jet for its Zimbabwe jaunt. Not at all.

Yes, some of my colleagues in the media continue to insist that the newspaper, being part of Iqbal Survé’s Independent group, is essentially the South African version of Russia Today or Fox News. But I think this is extremely unfair. Russia Today and Fox News both employ at least three actual journalists and the propaganda they produce is sophisticated, effective and often entertaining. This is not the case with Survé’s titles...

