EDITORIAL | The Guptas have the gall to fight Eskom, but it’s not that astonishing

After all, they know full well they looted every SOE they could lay their hands on, from Transnet to Denel

They looted the nation’s coffers, effectively bought a president, and had the power to determine which cabinet ministers and board members of state-owned entities would be hired and which would be fired.



They used their parallel government structure and the president in their pocket to pull off arguably the biggest heist of a state-owned entity in SA’s history, the tender for 1,064 locomotives from Transnet, which secured them kickback contracts totalling a staggering R9bn – without them having to do a stitch of real work. ..