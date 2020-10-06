For rural nurses on SA’s Covid-19 front line, there’s no time to mourn

Health workers face a physical, mental and emotional slog, but patients are grateful

Nurse Ruth Seikaneng did not have time to mourn her colleague, Dudu, who died from Covid-19 in one quick, painful week in July.



In the town of Reivilo in the North West, where Seikaneng works, patients were waiting for a diagnosis, personal protective equipment (PPE) had to be ordered and a full week of 12-hour shifts lay ahead...