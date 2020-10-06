Opinion & Analysis

For rural nurses on SA’s Covid-19 front line, there’s no time to mourn

Health workers face a physical, mental and emotional slog, but patients are grateful

06 October 2020 - 19:42 By Kim Harrisberg

Nurse Ruth Seikaneng did not have time to mourn her colleague, Dudu, who died from Covid-19 in one quick, painful week in July.

In the town of Reivilo in the North West, where Seikaneng works, patients were waiting for a diagnosis, personal protective equipment (PPE) had to be ordered and a full week of 12-hour shifts lay ahead...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. For rural nurses on SA’s Covid-19 front line, there’s no time to mourn Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | Like a certain ridiculous little tuber, we hope the taste for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The Guptas have the gall to fight Eskom, but it’s not that ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Kenya must learn from SA’s mistakes and spurn the Chinese Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | To stop school violence, the state must stop being reactive and ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in

Related articles

  1. Covid-19 pandemic: MSF shifts focus from Khayelitsha to Butterworth News
  2. Eastern Cape 'will send patients to other provinces' as Covid-19 soars South Africa
  3. Staff drive 10km to fetch water, brew tea over fires at this clinic in Limpopo South Africa
  4. 'Our healthcare system is overwhelmed': Eastern Cape premier's SOS to Cyril ... Politics
  5. Nurses intimidated at another North West hospital South Africa
  6. Doctors again blocked from hospitals as North West protests continue South Africa
  7. Meet star nurse, Primrose Goge, who didn't miss a beat News
X