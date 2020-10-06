Opinion & Analysis

WORD IN THE HAND: HEART

SUE DE GROOT | Like a certain ridiculous little tuber, we hope the taste for orange wanes

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
06 October 2020 - 19:41

In the wake of the blessed Donald Trump’s miraculous recovery from Covid-19, many cartoonists – among other trenchant analysts of human nature – have speculated about whether the addle-brained ammonite is in possession of an actual heart.

When the coronavirus attacks the heart, it dramatically lessens the infected person’s chances of survival. If you don’t have one to start with, you’ll probably be fine...

