A second wave is coming. Of Trump, that is. Here’s some reading to prepare

These are my picks to try to understand the deranged man that has been allowed to become US president

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

There’s less than a month before the US election on November 3 and there is so much going on it’s hard to keep up. The rollercoaster of Trump, his awfulness and his corona causes one to forget how much he has damaged not only America but the world. Thank goodness there are hundreds of books keeping record of everything and plenty more giving advice on how to move forward. The irony: the man who rarely reads has inspired a plethora of books.



There are numerous Trump reading lists but the best one so far is from The New York Library, which is encouraging the American people to read and understand the issues before voting. On the list are books focusing on subjects such as healthcare (Pandemic: Tracking Contagions, From Cholera to Ebola and Beyond by Sonia Shah), gender equality (Colonize This! Young Women of Color on Today’s Feminism edited by Daisy Hernández and Bushra Rehman) climate change (The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming by David Wallace-Wells) and racism (Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America by Ibram X Kendi). They have different lists for adults, teens and kids...