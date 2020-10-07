EDITORIAL | Unions have more to worry about than wage increases

We’re in a far worse position than when the government wanted out of its commitment

Public sector unions on a stayaway on Wednesday have clearly not read the temperature of the room. It’s icy.



Just a week ago Stats SA data showed that 2.2 million people lost their jobs in the second quarter of this year. Others have had their salaries slashed, in some cases permanently, while at some workplaces shifts have been reduced, and who knows when those companies will be back at full steam, if ever? ..