TOM EATON | Who’s trying to discredit whom in the ‘race for Ace’?

ANC top dog and Independent Media say his arrest is imminent. Everyone else says bull, so who do we believe?

Tom Eaton Columnist
07 October 2020 - 19:38

Ace Magashule and the journalists (sic) of the Independent (sic) group seem adamant the Hawks are about to arrest the ANC secretary-general. The priority crime unit and Magashule’s lawyers, and the rest of SA’s media, say differently. In short, it’s all as clear as carefully slung mud.

To be fair to the Independent (sic) group, it’s only reporting what it’s probably being fed. Magashule himself apparently verified the news of his impending arrest, telling IOL late on Tuesday night: “I’m aware. I’m aware. It’s going to be a Hollywood-style type of thing. But we will see.”..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

