Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Leadership crucial as crime pushes SA to a tipping point

The causes of crime, among them joblessness and poverty, must be tackled or violent protests will engulf us

08 October 2020 - 19:14

Last week, Sunday Times Daily ran a special report on farm attacks, speaking to survivors, agricultural officials and the police. Several themes emerged: the financial impact on a farm targeted by criminals, the emotional devastation of the loss and that crime does not discriminate. 

We interviewed farmworkers and farm owners, black and white, men and women. Emerging farmers and established commercial farmers. All with the same horrific tales of trauma after the attacks, the fear engulfing their families’ lives and the negative impact on farming operations. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Leadership crucial as crime pushes SA to a tipping point Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Supernatural De Lille leaps to her own defencing Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | What the f**k was that, Mr Fiennes? Well, probably not gökotta Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | ‘Just suck it up’: how a teacher’s passion conquers a pandemic Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Unions have more to worry about than wage increases Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Unions have more to worry about than wage increases Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The Guptas have the gall to fight Eskom, but it’s not that ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | To stop school violence, the state must stop being reactive and ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | The promise of kept promises gives SA some hope Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Make the academic year count for the teachers who sacrificed so much Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | The BEE tenderpreneur crackdown is heartening, but it’s just the ... Opinion & Analysis
X