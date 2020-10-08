WORDS IN THE HAND: WORDS WITHOUT WORDS

SUE DE GROOT | What the f**k was that, Mr Fiennes? Well, probably not gökotta

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

It is impossible, say those who compile dictionaries, to fix a total for the number of words in English. Not because lexicographers can’t count, but (partly) because they are divided about what counts as a word and what doesn’t.



A common argument is whether the word “dog” should be counted as one word (the noun for an animal that is always pleased to see you) or two (the verb that means “to follow closely” – also sometimes known as “stalking”)...