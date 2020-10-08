TOM EATON | Supernatural De Lille leaps to her own defencing

If you thought her border fence was rubbish, you haven’t heard her talk about her mind-boggling incompetence

When Patricia De Lille appeared before the public works oversight committee this week to explain why her border fence is seven cobwebs held together with spit and gullible GOOD voters, she found both her competence and integrity under fire. But what nobody mentioned – and which I’d like to celebrate for a moment – is how much courage it took for her to stand up there in the first place.



A lot has been written about De Lille’s fence: how it made public works’ dismal efforts at Nkandla look like the Palace of Versailles; how those 40km of wire along our border with Zimbabwe cost R37m; how costs were inflated by R14m; how said wire was probably an effective barrier against some migrants, as long as those migrants were very old, very defeatist goats who’d just realised that they preferred life on the Zimbabwe side of the fence. ..