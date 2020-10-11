EDITORIAL | Latest Covid stats aren’t cause for panic, but we must take note

With 2,000 cases daily for the first time since September 21, it’s a reminder that coronavirus hasn’t gone away

As is the usual routine, on Saturday night health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize released the national Covid-19 statistics. But one of the figures he released was jarring: there were more than 2,000 new infections recorded in the past 24 hours.



Certainly, this is not a massive jump in the context of what the country has already been through. SA had about half a dozen days where there were more than 13,000 cases recorded when the country was firmly in the grip of the coronavirus outbreak in July. Having more than 10,000 cases in a day was normal for a while...