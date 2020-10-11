I got the feeling this is why Americans abroad need to get offa that thing and vote
Kamala Harris fits the bill for the US to recover its former glory. It would be selfish towards the country not to vote
11 October 2020 - 18:58
Senator Kamala Harris: ‘Not without a Woman’
The songs, Living in America, Get Up Offa That Thing’, and I Got the Feeling were global hits of late funk music artist James Brown, who dazzled audiences with such grace and glamour that it earned him the title “The Godfather of Soul”. In 1966, he released another hit, entitled It’s a man’s world. The lyrics commence by giving homage to what the male species has built and achieved. However, many listeners failed to realise that the chorus concludes by saying: “Not without a woman.”..
