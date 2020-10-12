EDITORIAL | It’s time to break down the mental health stigma, not its victims

Statistics show we have not learnt from our fatal failures, which makes mental health literacy imperative

Just one in 10 South Africans with a mental illness has access to care and an estimated one in three “will or do suffer from a mental illness at some point in their lifetime”.



Those stark statistics, according to the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), come on the back of World Health Day on October 10...