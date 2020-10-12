‘Nowadays it’s feet first for the ladies’, so scrub up and sneak in for the win

A booming sport-shoe trade has given rise to secondary sneaker industries and locals are cashing in

The verge outside Gontse Nxumalo’s home in Orlando, Soweto, is busy. It is the shopfront to Orlando Sneaker Care Technicians, pandering to the premium sneaker owners put on caring for their carefully selected footwear.



Entrepreneur Nxumalo, 28, has now turned this dedication to the sneaker into a successful business, with four employees from the township...