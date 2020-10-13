CAIPHUS KGOSANA | This is Cyril Ramaphosa’s legacy moment. He dare not fail

On Thursday, the president will unveil his economic recovery plan, an important milestone in his tenure

Kgalema Motlanthe was comfortably assured of retaining his position as deputy president of the country and the ANC had he not let principle come between him and power in 2012.



The ANC was headed to an elective conference in December and the Zuma grouping was desperate to again have him on its slate as second-in-charge. But this was a time when the state was being firmly captured on all fronts by Zuma’s cronies, and Motlanthe had seen enough to reject a slot on this ticket...