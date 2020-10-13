Curd your enthusiasm: veganism may be ruining your health

After a dietician opened my eyes, I realised in the rush to save the planet we may be risking our wellbeing

A couple of years ago, veganism was booming. I was editing a glossy vegan food magazine and every day brought more plant-based product launches and glowing Instagram stars proffering raw Buddha bowls. I, too, went vegan in the summer of 2016, at 45. After years as a vegetarian with an abiding love for animals, it seemed ridiculous to keep eating eggs and dairy when alternatives made from soy, pea protein and lentils were suddenly available.



I had constant access to health information and a cabinet rattling with supplements. What I didn’t have, unfortunately, was any understanding of how veganism would affect my health...