WORD IN THE HAND: MONDEGREEN

SUE DE GROOT | If sweet dreams are made of cheese, Selena Gomez is farting carrots

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

If ever you are feeling blue and a box of doughnuts does not help at all, look up “mondegreens” on the internet and you will immediately feel more cheerful.



I may have mentioned the odd mondegreen before but the box of joy is bottomless and always worth revisiting for new toppings...