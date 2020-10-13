Opinion & Analysis

WORD IN THE HAND: MONDEGREEN

SUE DE GROOT | If sweet dreams are made of cheese, Selena Gomez is farting carrots

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
13 October 2020 - 19:52

If ever you are feeling blue and a box of doughnuts does not help at all, look up “mondegreens” on the internet and you will immediately feel more cheerful. 

I may have mentioned the odd mondegreen before but the box of joy is bottomless and always worth revisiting for new toppings...

