Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Senekal. Friday. Are the police up to being fair, firm and in control?

SA is on tenterhooks as it awaits what will happen at the court appearance of Brendin Horner’s alleged murderers

14 October 2020 - 19:56

There is no question that when EFF members descend on Senekal on Friday it will be in their typical combative manner, ready to cause as much chaos as they can. It is, after all, their way.

What is less clear is the sort of reception they will receive from local farmers. The long-standing rabble-rousers, including leader Julius Malema, will be in the Free State town to protest outside the magistrate’s court, where two alleged stock thieves, Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, are due to appear for the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner...

