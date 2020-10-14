JONATHAN JANSEN | Jailing the corrupt big fish would give SA joy, but it has its dangers

Should we consider amnesty for the corrupt, be they small fry or senior politicians? It’s a complex issue

When someone of the stature of our former public prosecutor, Thuli Madonsela, floats a controversial idea in public, it is worth taking a closer look. On October 6, she tabled the idea of an amnesty for crooks in a speech at a Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit about how to deal with the rampant corruption in the public sector; it was reported in The Herald newspaper the next day.



My Twitter followers, however, had little time for giving criminals a break. So, when I did a social media poll asking about “A one-time amnesty for the corrupt?” only 6% of the 3,666 votes cast said “Yes” to a fresh start while an overwhelming 94% answered “Hell no”...