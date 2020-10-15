EDITORIAL | Why no action against those responsible for Enock Mpianzi’s death?

Ten months later and the only person on whom the axe has fallen is Parktown Boys’ High head Malcolm Williams

News cycles in SA tick over fast and furiously. So much is happening, it is easy to forget what the main headlines were six months or a year ago. In January, which feels like a lifetime ago in a year dominated by Covid-19-related news, the following happened: a teacher responsible for a group of Grade 8 pupils attending an orientation camp left behind the roll-call list on a bus that departed after dropping them off. That was the first of many acts of negligence that culminated in the death of Enock Mpianzi, the 13-year-old boy whose parents scraped together the money for him to attend the camp he so looked forward to.



With the roll-call list gone, was any attempt made to try to get it back? Get someone to take a picture of it and WhatsApp it? Get someone to bring it back? Get someone to read the list of names over a phone? Ag, that would not have helped anyway, it turned out, because when the list was eventually obtained — long after Mpianzi had disappeared under water — it was the wrong one. There was no list of those attending the camp...