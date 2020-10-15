WORDS IN THE HAND: LOST AND FOUND
SUE DE GROOT | If it’s not in an app or a telegram, it might be irredivivous. We there yet?
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
With all the words at our disposal in all the world’s myriad languages, you’d think no one would ever be at a loss for words.
And yet so often we can’t find exactly the right word – what Gustave Flaubert prefrenchiously used to call le mot juste – to express exactly what we want to say...
