TOM EATON | Rescuing SA’s economy will take a helluva lot more than yet another plan

If Cyril wants to rebuild the economy he needs to reinvent the ANC, because it doesn’t know how to grow anything

This column was written a few hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed “The Big Plan, No Seriously, This One Will Almost Definitely Work”, so I can’t speak with any authority on it. Then again, when the president talks about fixing the economy he also doesn’t speak with any authority, so perhaps we’ll call that a draw.



To be clear, I’m glad TBPNSTOWADW exists. If we’re going to be My Fellow South Africaned by the president, I would far rather it was about The Big Plan than, say, about how the collective has decided that Ramaphosa isn’t showing enough commitment to Radical Economic Implosion and that he is about to be recalled and replaced by a People’s Triumvirate comprising ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, a bottle of whiskey and an Ouija board...