MICHAEL MORRIS | Cyril lauds our farming success - but expropriation will kill it

The idea of a weak state widening its powers to take assets belonging to others, instead of helping farmers, is a red flag

Optimism is probably South Africans’ most ironic quality – and an asset you would imagine it would be foolish to take for granted.



If optimism hardly makes sense given the socioeconomic crisis SA confronts due to policies and managerial incompetence that deepen rather than address joblessness, the energy crisis, deficiencies in education, low economic growth, declining municipal services, capital flight and vulnerability to crime, you would have thought policymakers would at least pay some attention to what does work and why...