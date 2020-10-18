Opinion & Analysis

The convoluted, and convulsive, plot to hide ‘obscene’ erotic art. Even JMW Turner did it

Hush-hush networks have kept so much erotica safe - and its exponents richly enhance its saucy secrets

18 October 2020 - 19:04 By Rowan Pelling

I often wonder how many important erotic artworks and texts have been lost to the purges of history. Sometimes the lost artefact becomes legendary, like I Modi (The Ways, also known as The Sixteen Pleasures), a Renaissance text depicting 16 sex positions, with explicit engravings by Marcantonio Raimondi based on privately commissioned paintings by Giulio Romano.

You won’t be surprised to learn the censor in this instance was the Catholic Church. Pope Clement VII had Raimondi imprisoned and all the original copies destroyed. The poet Pietro Aretino, who had seen and been mesmerised by Romano’s paintings, composed 16 sonnets for a second edition once Raimondi was sprung from jail - known in England as Aretino’s Postures. This version would also end up impounded and destroyed; just a few tantalising fragments survive in the British Museum’s collection...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | The politicos were in Senekal for one reason: to leech off ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. The convoluted, and convulsive, plot to hide ‘obscene’ erotic art. Even JMW ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. MICHAEL MORRIS | Cyril lauds our farming success - but expropriation will kill ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | At long last, Zondo has recaptured hope for South Africans Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Why no action against those responsible for Enock Mpianzi’s death? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...

Related articles

  1. Vagina art: it's been a thing since art began Lifestyle
  2. Mystery behind museum's scandalous erotic painting solved Lifestyle
  3. Artist explores the push-pull nature of relationships in eyebrow-raising erotic ... Lifestyle
  4. Helmut Newton, the monogamous photographer who loved telling women to get naked Lifestyle
  5. If you dream of giving up your day job, write erotica South Africa
X