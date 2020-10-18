The convoluted, and convulsive, plot to hide ‘obscene’ erotic art. Even JMW Turner did it

Hush-hush networks have kept so much erotica safe - and its exponents richly enhance its saucy secrets

I often wonder how many important erotic artworks and texts have been lost to the purges of history. Sometimes the lost artefact becomes legendary, like I Modi (The Ways, also known as The Sixteen Pleasures), a Renaissance text depicting 16 sex positions, with explicit engravings by Marcantonio Raimondi based on privately commissioned paintings by Giulio Romano.



You won’t be surprised to learn the censor in this instance was the Catholic Church. Pope Clement VII had Raimondi imprisoned and all the original copies destroyed. The poet Pietro Aretino, who had seen and been mesmerised by Romano’s paintings, composed 16 sonnets for a second edition once Raimondi was sprung from jail - known in England as Aretino’s Postures. This version would also end up impounded and destroyed; just a few tantalising fragments survive in the British Museum’s collection...