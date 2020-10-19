EDITORIAL | Government, you are to blame for deaths of children at gangsters’ hands
Hunger is driving youngsters into their clutches and parents, themselves failed by government, are powerless
19 October 2020 - 20:06
The experiences of children on the Cape Flats and in most disadvantaged neighbourhoods are enough to make you want to find a bunker in which to hide them and everyone dear to you.
It is chilling reading the state’s indictment in a second case involving the Terrible Josters, alleging the gang used children, driven by hunger and a need for acceptance, to commit some of its most heinous crimes in Cape Town...
