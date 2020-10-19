EDITORIAL | Government, you are to blame for deaths of children at gangsters’ hands

Hunger is driving youngsters into their clutches and parents, themselves failed by government, are powerless

The experiences of children on the Cape Flats and in most disadvantaged neighbourhoods are enough to make you want to find a bunker in which to hide them and everyone dear to you.



It is chilling reading the state’s indictment in a second case involving the Terrible Josters, alleging the gang used children, driven by hunger and a need for acceptance, to commit some of its most heinous crimes in Cape Town...