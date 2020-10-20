EDITORIAL | May orange be the new Gucci in 2020

Why shouldn’t the ‘corrupt’ be subjected to Hollywood-style arrests? After all, they lived Beverly Hills lifestyles

It was during a presentation by law-enforcement agencies before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that its chairperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said what many of us are thinking.



National director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi, Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head advocate Andy Mothibi and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) were briefing Scopa on Monday about the progress they were making in investigations into corrupt PPE tenders...