JONATHAN JANSEN | Look deeper and you’ll see that both sides in Senekal have the same enemy

Here are two groups who feel they are unseen victims of forces beyond their control

Much nonsense has been written about Senekal. Senekal represents a life-and death struggle between landowners and the landless. There is an ethnic genocide against whites. Farmworkers are treated as slaves. Farmers are the targets of racist blacks. Not so, more blacks are murdered than whites. From the venerable New York Times to the president of South Africa, everybody weighed in on a crisis in this small Free State dorpie better known to outsiders for the little Wimpy restaurant on the short main road passing through the town.



What makes the resolution of Senekal so frustratingly difficult are the simplistic blacks-versus-whites explanation for very complex human confrontations in the breadbasket of the country...