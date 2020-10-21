TOM EATON | SABC wants us to pay more by reminding us why we shouldn’t

By invoking Netflix, the broadcaster aims a big spotlight at its own dysfunction

When the SABC revealed this week that it wants to extract a licence fee from South Africans who watch Netflix, DStv, or streaming content on their phones, there was derision and outrage. I understand the derision, but the outrage is, I have to say, a slight overreaction. Because the truth is that viewers of Netflix, DStv and mobile content have been paying the SABC for years.



The bulk of the SABC’s revenue comes from advertising, although this has dwindled in recent years due to a complex economic phenomenon called “People Don’t Want To Watch Kak And Thanks To The Internet They Don’t Have To”...